Man charged in Roanoke bank robbery

A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been charged in connection to a bank robbery in Roanoke Friday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police say they were notified at 10:45 a.m. of a possible robbery at a bank in the 3400 block of Orange Avenue NE.

Police were told a man entered the business, showed a gun to an employee, and demanded money. The man then left the bank in a vehicle with cash.

Police were given a description of the robber’s vehicle and what direction he was traveling. The description assisted police in finding the suspected vehicle.

After a traffic stop, police arrested 65-year-old Gary Koran of Roanoke., and charged him with Robbery. The department says additional charges might be pending.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Family reflects on lightning strike that killed father, injured son
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
West Virginia State Police vehicle
Beckley man arrested for child abuse in daycare center

Latest News

City of Princeton
City of Princeton accepting façade grant applications
Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill is gearing up for a Summer filled with high-adventure fun.
Ace Adventure Resort gearing up for high adventure Summer
Sherrie Morris is a breast cancer survivor, and is now using her story to emphasize the...
Breast cancer survivor shares story, emphasizes importance of regular screenings
WVVA remembers fallen officers in recognition of 2023 Peace Officers’ Memorial Day