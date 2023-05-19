Judah Price signs with WVU football

He made it official on Thursday
By Josh Widman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Record-setting and state-champion running back, Judah Price will take his talents to Division I and suit up for the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Independence Patriots standout culminated his recruitment by signing his letter of intent at Independence High School on Thursday.

Price gets to play the game he loves and do so in a place he’s dreamed of.

