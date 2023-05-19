Independence forces game three in regional series against Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Lady Beavers hosted the Independence Lady Patriots in the Class AA region three championship series. Bluefield won game one 4-3 and had the chance to secure a spot in the state championship with a win Thursday.

Bluefield would take a 1-0 lead after the first inning, but Independence would come right back to lead 3-1 in the second and end up winning 9-1.

Independence will host Bluefield in a winner take all game on Friday for a the regional championship and to move onto the state championship.

