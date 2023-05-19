Greenbrier West secures the regional championship and punches ticket to South Charleston

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier West offense went to work over the final four innings.

The Lady Cavaliers trailed James Monroe 1-0 and then scored five straight runs to take a 6-1 lead. The Lady Mavericks made it a 6-3 game but West slammed the comeback door shut with three more runs. Greenbrier West won 9-3 and wins the regional championship series 2-0.

AAA R3 Game 2: George Washington 8 - Greenbrier East 4 (Series tied 1-1)

Game 3 is in Fairlea on Friday night at 6:00.

