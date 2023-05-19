Domestic violence call causes miscommunication at Cranberry Prosperity Elementary

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Cranberry Prosperity Elementary School was placed on lockdown on Friday, May 19, after a teacher called saying that there were two males brandishing firearms on the playground of the school.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office received a third party 911 call about the males which prompted a very large response from law enforcement.

According to a Facebook post by RCSO, deputies and law enforcement officers from the WV State Police and Beckley Police Department began searching the area. No armed persons were found. Upon further investigation it was learned that the 911 call was the result of a miscommunication.

At approximately 1 p.m., deputies had responded to a domestic violence call at Cranberry Woods Apartments where it was reported that the suspect has fled on foot armed with two firearms.

Deputies began an extensive search of the area with no success. Cranberry Prosperity Elementary administration was notified of the situation and the description of the suspect out of an abundance of caution given the proximity to the school. There were no indications at that time that there were any specific threats to the school.

A teacher at the school heard this information from the daycare center but misunderstood the situation, and that led to the miscommunication that there were two armed males on the playground of the school.

The RSCO said, “This was never the case, and the children and staff were never in danger.”

