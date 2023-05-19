Congratulations & Happy Birthday, Ellie!!

Collin’s sister graduates from The University of Iowa & turns 22!
By Joshua Bolden and Collin Rogers
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Congrats are in-order for family to ‘WVVA Today’ and ‘WVVA @ Noon,’ as Meteorologist Collin Rogers’ sister is now alumnae of University of Iowa.

Ellie Rogers graduated on Saturday, May 13, 2023 receiving her degree in Psychology.

In addition to succeed in academics, she is also an athlete competing in various events as an all-around gymnast throughout her time with the University.

See one of her routines on the bars below.

Ellie also celebrated her 22nd birthday on May 15th.

Congratulations & Happy Birthday Ellie!! Know we are all so proud of you.

