City of Princeton accepting façade grant applications

City of Princeton
City of Princeton(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Princeton has announced that seven businesses were awarded $2,000 façade grants. The list of businesses include Big Bite Restaurant, Wood Pool Services and Bargain Binz-N-More.

The money was given to the applicants to improve their property through signage or store conversion. The city’s economic development director says they’re currently accepting more applications for the grants and want more businesses in the city to apply.

“We see it as an important way to give back to our businesses in town. They serve us and the community and we just see this as a way that we can give our tax payer money back to these businesses,” said Samuel Lusk.

Lusk says the city has given out around $36,000 in grants in the last year. If you’re interested in applying for a grant you can contact Lusk by phone at 681-282-5703 or by email: s.lusk@princetonwv.gov.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Family reflects on lightning strike that killed father, injured son
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
West Virginia State Police vehicle
UPDATE: Beckley man arrested for child abuse in daycare center

Latest News

Bombshell Studios ribbon cutting
Bombshell Studios on Mercer Street has grand opening
Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill is gearing up for a Summer filled with high-adventure fun.
Ace Adventure Resort gearing up for high adventure Summer
Gary Koran mugshot
Man charged in Roanoke bank robbery
Sherrie Morris is a breast cancer survivor, and is now using her story to emphasize the...
Breast cancer survivor shares story, emphasizes importance of regular screenings