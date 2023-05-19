City of Princeton accepting façade grant applications

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Princeton has announced that seven businesses were awarded $2,000 façade grants. The list of businesses include Big Bite Restaurant, Wood Pool Services and Bargain Binz-N-More.

The money was given to the applicants to improve their property through signage or store conversion. The city’s economic development director says they’re currently accepting more applications for the grants and want more businesses in the city to apply.

“We see it as an important way to give back to our businesses in town. They serve us and the community and we just see this as a way that we can give our tax payer money back to these businesses,” said Samuel Lusk.

Lusk says the city has given out around $36,000 in grants in the last year. If you’re interested in applying for a grant you can contact Lusk by phone at 681-282-5703 or by email: s.lusk@princetonwv.gov.

