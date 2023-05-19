Capito announces $1.6 million for W.Va. AmeriCorps Volunteer programs

Among those receiving funding is Mullens, W.Va.’s Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Inc.
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced that five organizations in West Virginia will be collectively receiving $1,627,436 in state and national funding to support approximately 100 AmeriCorp members.

“I’m pleased to see our AmeriCorps programs receive resources that can help make a positive impact on people and families across West Virginia,” Ranking Member Capito said. “I’ve seen the impact of the work that AmeriCorps volunteers do in West Virginia firsthand, and this funding will help volunteers engage with important organizations in Charleston, Morgantown, and Mullens. I look forward to seeing the results of their work, and remain committed to supporting AmeriCorps volunteers in West Virginia.”

Among those receiving funding is Mullens, W.Va.’s Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Inc.

The AmeriCorps State and National grants and new AmeriCorps members will help prepare students for college, revitalize cities, connect veterans to jobs, fight the opioid epidemic, rebuild communities following disasters, preserve public lands, strengthen education, foster economic opportunity, and more.

Individual awards listed below:

  • $455,744 – West Virginia University Research Corporation (Morgantown, W.Va.)
  • $448,812 – Step by Step, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.)
  • $361,440 – West Virginia Community Development Hub, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.)
  • $248,490 Education Alliance Business And Community For Public Schools, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.)
  • $112,950 – Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Inc. (Mullens, W.Va.)

