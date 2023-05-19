Bombshell Studios on Mercer Street has grand opening

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bombshell Studios is the most recent business addition to Mercer Street. The business had their grand opening celebration on Friday. The salon offers services dealing with hair, nails and skin care.

They are located at 1127 Mercer Street and the business hours are Monday through Friday from 9 am to 7 pm. They also offer Saturday hours from 10 am to 4 pm. the businesses owner says it’s always been a dream of her to open her own business.

“I’m very excited. It’s a lot but I’m very very thankful. Once I saw this building I fell in love with it. There was just no saying no to it. I like the area, I like that it’s right across from the post office. You get a lot of traffic,” said owner, Kaylee Stillwell.

Bombshell Studios can be reached by phone at 276-722-0549.

