Bombshell Studios on Mercer Street has grand opening

Bombshell Studios ribbon cutting
Bombshell Studios ribbon cutting(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bombshell Studios is the most recent business addition to Mercer Street. The business had their grand opening celebration on Friday. The salon offers services dealing with hair, nails and skin care.

They are located at 1127 Mercer Street and the business hours are Monday through Friday from 9 am to 7 pm. They also offer Saturday hours from 10 am to 4 pm. the businesses owner says it’s always been a dream of her to open her own business.

“I’m very excited. It’s a lot but I’m very very thankful. Once I saw this building I fell in love with it. There was just no saying no to it. I like the area, I like that it’s right across from the post office. You get a lot of traffic,” said owner, Kaylee Stillwell.

Bombshell Studios can be reached by phone at 276-722-0549.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Family reflects on lightning strike that killed father, injured son
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
West Virginia State Police vehicle
UPDATE: Beckley man arrested for child abuse in daycare center

Latest News

City of Princeton
City of Princeton accepting façade grant applications
Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill is gearing up for a Summer filled with high-adventure fun.
Ace Adventure Resort gearing up for high adventure Summer
Gary Koran mugshot
Man charged in Roanoke bank robbery
Sherrie Morris is a breast cancer survivor, and is now using her story to emphasize the...
Breast cancer survivor shares story, emphasizes importance of regular screenings