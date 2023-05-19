Beckley man arrested for child abuse in daycare center

KANAWHA COUNTY (WVVA) - A Beckley man was arrested Thursday after being accused of child abuse.

According to a press release sent by the West Virginia State Police, Troopers C. L. Jarrett and L.A. Holstein investigated a complaint of child abuse at the Discovery Kingdom Daycare in Kanawha County.

Troopers were informed of the incident by the administrators of the daycare.

Further investigation of the incident indicated the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Caleb Staunton of Beckley had physically abused a three-year-old child. Staunton was subsequently arrested for child abuse.

This investigation is ongoing, and we will bring you more information as we learn more.

