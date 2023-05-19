Ace Adventure Resort gearing up for high adventure Summer

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill is gearing up for a Summer filled with high-adventure fun.

The water park will be opening full time on Memorial Day weekend with a new waterslide and zipline. This will also be the second year the aerial park will be open.

According to Marketing Dir. Haynes Mansfield, the park saw a boost in outdoor enthusiast during the Pandemic and is now seeing an even bigger increase in visitors since the National Park designation.

“The National Park designation has given us the gold seal to go into the international market. We actually have international influencers visiting right now and sharing all the fun, nature, and landscape that we have to offer with their folks back at home.”

Mansfield said there are also still tickets available to the Mountain Music Festival on June 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, when Les Claypool and the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will be headlining.

Tickets to all of Ace’s adventures are available online, along with the waivers needed to participate in some of the high-adventure activities. ACE Adventure Resort | New River Gorge, West Virginia (aceraft.com)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.