Various local agencies come together for ‘Battle of the Badges’

By Matt Irvin
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Law enforcement protect and serve our communities when we are in the most dire of situations, but on Wednesday, they served in a different capacity by donating blood.

Various police agencies came together for the first ever “Battle of the Badges,” and the goal was to see which agency could recruit the most blood donors. One pint of blood can save up to three lives.

This effort is all part of National Police Week.

As a token of appreciation after each donation, donors had the opportunity to fellowship with the community over hot dogs, hamburgers and desserts.

SGT. Landon Hieatt with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said, “You can donate some blood, and then come get a hot dog and give a donation to someone who’s in need battling cancer. So that’s two things that help each other out.”

Amy Margaret Elsea with Marsh Regional Blood Center added, “It’s kind of like an insurance policy. You definitely want to donate, you hope that you never need it, but if you do, you want it to be there.”

The ‘battle’ was put on by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Marsh Regional.

