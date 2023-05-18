UPDATE: Driver cited after security footage shows Jeep passing stopped bus

Mingo County School District officials say a Jeep passed a stopped school bus in Mingo County on Tuesday.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
UPDATE: The Mingo County Sheriff’s office has issued a citation to the driver seen on security video passing a stopped school bus.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the end of the school year nears, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the driver of a Jeep that drove past a school bus in Williamson.

Surveillance video on the school bus shows the bus had already been stopped for several seconds with its stop sign drawn.

The incident happened at 7:55 am Tuesday on the East End of Williamson. The incident was caught entirely on the bus security camera.

“That’s not something that’s necessarily new, but they are helpful,” district spokesperson Chris Williams said on the bus’s technology.

“When it comes to making sure our students are safe, staff are safe, bus drivers are safe and then the public, as well. When something like this happens and we have an incident, the whole reason behind this is of course safety for everyone, so those cameras just add an extra layer of safety for everyone.”

Even with the school year ending in a few weeks, school buses will not be leaving the road. Williams said it serves as a reminder the rules of the road apply all year round even when school is not in session.

“When the buses are picking kids up for summer school, summer camp, anything that’s related to the school district, you won’t see up a whole bunch of them, but there will still be some out,” Williams said.

“In the summer months, if you see a school bus on the road and the stop sign is out, the same rules apply. 24/7 365.”

Anyone with information about the driver is encouraged to contact the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office at 304-235-0300.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

