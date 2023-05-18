Surveillance video shows rollover multi-car crash in Bridgeport

DISCLAIMER: This video shows the wreck in real time from a distance.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been ejected in a multi-car rollover crash in Bridgeport.

Crews responded to the crash on Lodgeville Rd. in Bridgeport just after 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officials said.

Officials on the scene tell 5 News at least three cars were involved, and a man was ejected in the crash.

Man ejected in rollover multi-car crash in Bridgeport

Officials say the man who was ejected is alive, but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. He is being flown by HealthNet to the hospital.

No other major injuries are reported by officials at the scene.

The roadway is shut down as emergency crews treat those on the scene and clean up the accident.

Responding agencies include Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police Department, and Anmoore, Bridgeport and Nutter Fort fire departments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Man ejected in rollover multi-car crash in Bridgeport
Man ejected in rollover multi-car crash in Bridgeport(WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans
Pounding Mill Branch Road
Man dead after domestic dispute with wife
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford...
Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver’s front air bag
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk

Latest News

Officer Amanda Moore speaks to a girl during a trip to The Wade Center
Bluefield, W.Va. officer inspires next generation of female officers
Prom dresses
“Mom Prom” event happening May 20
National Foster Care Month
W.Va. DHHR emphasizes need for foster parents for older youth
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods