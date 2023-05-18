Police Week Feature: Deputy Tyler Hyatt finds his calling in law enforcement

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - This is National Police Week, and all this week, WVVA is featuring the men and women who protect and serve our local communities.

Meet Tyler Hyatt. He’s a deputy sheriff with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, and he’s no stranger to Southern West Virgnia. The 23-year-old grew up on a family farm in Monroe County, and his family members also served in law enforcement.

Deputy Hyatt said, “All through high school and stuff, I have some family in law enforcement. All through high school, I never wanted to get into it, it was something I’d seen my parents do, and it wasn’t anything that interested me. Then I got out into the working force as a young man, and something just kept drawing me to it.”

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was the first place he applied, and in October of 2020, he started got the job and his career.

Deputy Hyatt is a people person. He tries to approach each day, each situation, and each person with patience and understanding.

Hyatt said, “You know, you help someone or somebody get a little farther along the way, or somebody’s in a situation that they’re not sure how to get out of, and maybe you can provide a little bit of help or say the right words and maybe make somebody’s day better.”

This past winter, he also got involved with the Field Training Officer Program.

Hyatt said, “So, I’ve actually got a new guy that graduates the academy whose, that I’ve been helping training and stuff. I really enjoy that, I love training the next generation of law enforcement and younger guys, and I’d love to get involved with that.”

His goal is to continue training, and he offered some advice to anyone who is on the fence about putting on a badge and pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Hyatt finished, “I think you should talk to some members of law enforcement; you know? Don’t just blindly go into it. It’s certainly not for everybody, but I think that if it’s a calling you have and if it’s something you’re feeling, you should go out and try it.”

