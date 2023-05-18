Police Week Feature: Campus Police keep local colleges safe

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va./TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA. (WVVA) -Campus Police work to keep the peace at many colleges in our area.

“...our jobs are peacekeepers. We try to keep the peace. So, at any campus or any school in general, our main focus is keeping the peace,” says Chief Millard McGhee of the Southwest Community College Police.

Chief McGhee works at Southwest Community College in Tazewell County, Virginia. He says his desire to serve the public is what made him pursue his career.

“Public Service as always been my calling, whether it be in a military uniform or in a police uniform,” says Chief McGhee.

Across the border, Chief Mark Stella has been working at Concord University in Athens, West Virginia for more than 30 years. He says he enjoys getting to protect the area that he considers home.

“On a day-to-day basis, this is just like a small city. We are here to protect and serve the people that use this campus and that would be faculty, staff, students, and visitors, and we want to create a safe environment for all that use this campus,” says Chief Stella.

Chief Stella says one of the things that make him enjoy his job the most is the students he protects.

“I’m a firm believer in community-oriented policing. We get to know these students. That’s the advantage of the small university... that they get to know us by name,” says Chief Stella, “It is a very good environment to work in. I’ve never regretted a day here because I see new faces every semester. It’s like a revolving door that I get to meet new friends.”

Both Chief Stella and Chief McGhee say their involvement on campus helps them have a good relationship with the students, which helps keep their campuses safer. They say students can help make the jobs of campus police easier by being part of their community and alerting campus police to any concerns they may have.

