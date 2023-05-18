Patchwork Quilters plan 11th annual Jamboree quilt show

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -If you are a fan of quilting, this event may be for you. Patchwork Quilters will be holding their 11th annual Jamboree quilt show with the theme being winter and Christmas. The jamboree will feature local and regional quilters on display and competing for awards. There will also be quilting-related vendors and multiple classes – including one for those who are beginners in the art of quilting.

“Quilting is artwork...” says Barbara Belcher, Patchwork Quilters chair, “Some people may call it a hobby, but I call it making art. And once you see some of the quilts that the other ladies that I have with me today... once you see those, you’ll understand what I mean by artwork.”

If you are interested in attending, the jamboree will be held at Graham High School’s gymnasium on Friday, June 16th and Saturday June 17th both at 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Belcher says anything quilted will be accepted in the jamboree, even items not winter or Christmas themed. She says to check out the Patchwork Quilters’ website or their Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.