“Mom Prom” event happening May 20

By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shake Rag Community from Tazewell will be hosting a “Mom Prom” event this Saturday.

Organizers say this is first time for the event and it will take place from 6 pm to 10 pm. Moms are encouraged to bring their sons to the event where they can enjoy food, music and a photo booth.

The cost is $10 per adult and $5 for each child. The event is for anyone in the area who would like to attend. You can choose to dress up or you can wear casual clothes.

“We decided to do it because there’s a lot of stuff going on in the community and we just want to do something for the community and kind of give back to the community. I just feel like if we put some things out in the air and we get the community to participate then we might start to see some change in our community,” said organizer, Pauline Miller.

The event will be held at 3690 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell.

