Man taken off life support months after he was run over by tractor, family says

Larry Posey died on Mother's Day after he was taken off of life support.
By Simone Jameson and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRITTENDEN, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - The family of a Kentucky man is in mourning as he was removed from life support three months after he was injured in a farm accident.

WXIX reports 74-year-old Larry Posey died on Mother’s Day from injuries he suffered when he was run over by a tractor while working on a farm in Crittenden.

Posey’s daughter, Tracey Deleon, said she is “dead inside” at the loss of her father.

“I’m dying right now. It’s like, killing me,” she said. “Every night I’m on my back porch, sitting away from the kids so they don’t see the emotions, until 3 a.m. I’m crying out on the porch by myself.”

The accident that injured Posey happened on Feb. 13 as he was helping a friend repair a tractor on the farm he owns. Deleon said she later got a call informing them of his injuries.

“There were a couple of different stories. First, it was told that once the filter was put on, the tractor jumped out of gear and ran over him,” she said. “Then, another story was told that he was under it. We’re not sure exactly which of those stories is the truth.”

Posey was flown out to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a fractured skull, fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

He was placed on life support and eventually transferred to The Christ Hospital, where he would die three months later.

“With him gone, that leaves us with nothing,” Deleon said. “I call his cell phone just to hear his voice on his voicemail. I’m lost.”

Deleon said the work her father was doing that day was typical of the man known locally as a handyman, who didn’t mind getting his hands dirty and bending over backward for those who needed him.

“He would come up and help on the farm to not be sitting,” she said. “He would cut the grass, he would take care of the cows, and he would take care of the horses. He was a great person. The best.”

Deleon said Posey was a retired coal miner and a major financial provider for the family. Now, she’s hopeful a GoFundMe page created in his honor will raise enough to cover his funeral expenses.

“My dad was amazing. He was amazing. He taught me everything I need to know about car work. He was always there for me, always there for me,” she said. “He deserves to be buried with dignity and respect. No matter what I have to do.”

The family is working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to determine what exactly happened.

