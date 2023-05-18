Local business--Hinton Outfitters travels at full steam

Watch a preview tonight at 6 PM. See the full story at 10 PM on the CW and on WVVA Today.
Hinton Outfitters owners & sisters, Lee Ann Goins & Kathy Goins Mills
Hinton Outfitters owners & sisters, Lee Ann Goins & Kathy Goins Mills(The Goins Sisters)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Launching an entire business off of one product--it’s not unheard of but it’s something sisters, Kathy Goins Mills & Lee Ann Mills look back on with amazement now.

“That was not in our business plan cause we didn’t have a business plan,” said Kathy.

“If we had one we probably would probably would have been stopped right there by any advisor who’d say, ‘okay you only have one product you need to go back and regroup.’

That first product was a poster of a train arrive to the depot in Hinton, WV.

The product was featured under City National Bank’s spotlight program--which is where the sisters first sold their product before expanding online and eventually the present-day brick and mortar store.

“I think it’s surreal. It’s been a year in the making. A year since we set up at city national bank with a folding table,” said Lee Ann.

“We were kind of blissfully ignorant of yay we’re sisters and we’re going to have so much fun making a business” said Kathy.

If you’re a life-long resident of Hinton, you may recognize the Goins sisters they’re siblings with a bond so tight they’re thoughts are nearly in sync.

In addition recognition from City National Bank, the duo received upstart assistance through West Virginia Hive.

And the business is thriving all thanks to their love of growing up in the city ‘where the three rivers meet.

“It was magical” said Lee Ann who easily recounts all the fun she, her sister and family had in their “big little town.”

“When we were growing up we had a movie theater, a skating rink, state park with swimming pools, we had the rivers.

The siblings and business owners developed a great appreciation for what their parents, neighbors and community at large did to give the children of Hinton memories to last a lifetime--and this is Kathy and Lee Ann’s way of giving back and paying it forward.

“I know it sounds like we really have rose colored glasses on but it was really great.” said Kathy.

“We didn’t feel like we lived in small town,” said Kathy. “These people spent amazing amounts of time and dedication for us to have these things growing up and that’s the magic that we felt. These people were working so these kids could have this experience.”

Working in other careers before tackling retail, the sisters said their second act is a full-time one.

“There’s no such thing as a side hustle in this business,” said Kathy.

“We came to a point after Railroad Days. We had a phenomenal Railroad Days. We sold out of so many things.”

“We really saw the demand then and it was nice to have that moment of people get us. Like when you make a shirt that says ‘Hinton is the center of the Universe’ we think that’s hilarious but I wasn’t positive other people would. It was really gratifying to see we are on to something.”

Hinton Outfitters is located at

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Pounding Mill Branch Road
Man dead after domestic dispute with wife
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford...
Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver’s front air bag
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk

Latest News

Ciara Johnson
Fayette County Sheriff searching for juvenile runaway
Officer Amanda Moore speaks to a girl during a trip to The Wade Center
Bluefield, W.Va. officer inspires next generation of female officers
Prom dresses
“Mom Prom” event happening May 20
American Legion riders on the move this weekend