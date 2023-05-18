James Monroe wins sectional in walk-off fashion over Greater Beckley Christian

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The James Monroe Mavericks hosted the Greater Beckley Christian Crusaders in the Class A region three section one championship. The Mavericks only had to win Wednesday to claim the championship, while the Crusaders had to win Wednesday and Thursday.

The Crusaders came out hot, taking an early 4-1 lead into the fifth inning. However, the Mavericks would answer in the fifth to score three runs and pull ahead 5-4. In the top of the seventh, the Crusaders would score the tying run with a go-ahead single by Kaden Bolen and then Kolton Harper would get walked for the Crusaders to lead 6-5.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Mavericks would pull off another come back as Josiah Hodges would get a hit into the infield and then would bring in the tying and walk-off run to win 7-6.

James Monroe will play Charleston Catholic for the chance to make the state tournament.

