Greater Mount Zion Pentecostal Church holds Police Appreciation Lunch

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -To help celebrate National Police Week and the people in law enforcement, Greater Mount Zion Pentecostal Church, a local church in Bluefield, West Virginia, held a Police Appreciation Lunch to give back.

This was not the first year the church celebrated National Police Week. The Police Appreciation Lunch was started over a decade ago by Bishop Clarence E. Moore, a former pastor of Greater Mount Zion. Thursday, they continued his legacy by building relationships between the community and law enforcement.

Pastor Timothy Schofield, pastor of Greater Mount Zion Pentecostal Church: “I think it’s very important for the church to have good rapport and... communication with the police department. Now, it just started out first with the police department, but this year, we’ve included the fire department and the Bluefield Rescue Squad.”

Law enforcement we talked to say they enjoyed the lunch as well as the fellowship.

