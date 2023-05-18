In Focus Preview: a feature on Main Street School and Mountain Kids

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. May 21 edition of In Focus, WVVA is featuring Main Street School and Mountain Kids.

Main Street School is a non-denominational private school in Cedar Bluff, Va. Mountain Kids is a non-profit with the mission to improve the lives of kids in Tazewell County and surrounding areas.

Mountain Kids will hold summer camps at the end of June including: a STEM camp, dance, music, art, faith based camps and more. For more details, go here.

This Sunday’s guest is Jackie Lutz, a music teacher at Main Street School and the executive director of Mountain Kids.

