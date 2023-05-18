In Focus Preview: a feature on Main Street School and Mountain Kids

There are camps coming up in June for kids in the Tazewell County area.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. May 21 edition of In Focus, WVVA is featuring Main Street School and Mountain Kids.

Main Street School is a non-denominational private school in Cedar Bluff, Va. Mountain Kids is a non-profit with the mission to improve the lives of kids in Tazewell County and surrounding areas.

Mountain Kids will hold summer camps at the end of June including: a STEM camp, dance, music, art, faith based camps and more. For more details, go here.

This Sunday’s guest is Jackie Lutz, a music teacher at Main Street School and the executive director of Mountain Kids.

When will this air?

This topic will air on segments two and three of In Focus on Sun. May 21 at 9 a.m. Part one features The Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

