Fayette County Sheriff searching for juvenile runaway

Ciara Johnson
Ciara Johnson(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a juvenile runaway.

Ciara Johnson, 15 years old, was last seen this morning, May 18, 2023, at the Fayette County FIT Votech parking lot on the Oak Hill High School campus just before school started. She is described as being a “light-skinned” African American girl being 5′5″, with black hair and brown eyes.

If seen or you know her whereabouts, please contact the Fayette County E911 Center at (304)574-3590.

