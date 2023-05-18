A dry and seasonable end to the workweek

High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s
By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A mix of sun and clouds is expected today as high temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. We will be a bit breezy at times today, especially this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and we’ll stay breezy throughout the evening hours. Lows will dip back down into the upper 40s and low 50s tonight.

Mainly sunny skies are on tap for our Friday. Temperatures will rise into the 70s for most on Friday afternoon.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms our way on Saturday. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Temperatures will remain seasonable in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Next week looks dry and seasonable with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

