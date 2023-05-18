Bluefield rallies to steal Game 1 of the regional championship series
Lady Beavers won 4-3
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield took home field advantage from Independence and is now one win away from the state tournament.
The Lady Beavers trailed 3-1 until Cara Brown tied the game on a two-run home run. Bluefield went on to win 4-3.
Game 2 is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at Bluefield High School.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.