Bluefield rallies to steal Game 1 of the regional championship series

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield took home field advantage from Independence and is now one win away from the state tournament.

The Lady Beavers trailed 3-1 until Cara Brown tied the game on a two-run home run. Bluefield went on to win 4-3.

Game 2 is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at Bluefield High School.

