Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Around noon on Thursday, a police presence was reported near 105 Callaway Circle, Bluefield Virginia. At least two Bluefield, Virginia Police Department vehicles were on-scene. Bluefield Fire Department, Tazewell County EMS, and Town of Bluefield vehicles were also on-scene.

Around forty minutes later, an elderly man was brought from the woods on a stretcher. The man appeared cognitive with no visible injuries.

