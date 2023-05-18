Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods

Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods
Bluefield first responders rescue man found in woods(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Around noon on Thursday, a police presence was reported near 105 Callaway Circle, Bluefield Virginia. At least two Bluefield, Virginia Police Department vehicles were on-scene. Bluefield Fire Department, Tazewell County EMS, and Town of Bluefield vehicles were also on-scene.

Around forty minutes later, an elderly man was brought from the woods on a stretcher. The man appeared cognitive with no visible injuries.

Keep following WVVA for more updates

