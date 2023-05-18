American Legion riders on the move this weekend

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - If you are traveling through West Virginia this weekend, there is a good chance that you will see and hear a lot of motorcycles rumbling through the state.

The American Legion Riders are participating in a four-day ride to raise money for the Mountaineer Boys State and Rhododendron Girls State Camps that the organization sponsors each summer.

The group started in Morgantown Thursday morning and stopped at the Isle of Flags Veterans Memorial in Grafton to pay their respects.

They will finish Thursday in Seneca Rocks before going on to Bluefield, Huntington, and Wheeling this weekend.

Organizers say today’s stop in Grafton is meaningful to the riders.

“We’ve served together, and we honor those who served before us and honor those who are serving right now,” said Jim Ansell, Road Captain for the American Legion riders. “We have people that have family members that are on the banners that you see posted here. The Legion here does a very good job of maintaining this and honoring everyone that has served in our armed forces.”

To learn more about the American Legion Riders, call 304-203-8988.

