W.Va. American Water announces infrastructure upgrades

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia American Water announced that the company in investing approximately $6.8 million to replace 28,400 feet of water main across Southern W.Va. in honor of National Infrastructure Week.

This investment will cover seven projects throughout their distribution system and will improve service reliability and water across service areas according to a statement from W.Va. American Water.

“Investing in our water and wastewater infrastructure is essential to providing safe and reliable water service that can support our communities and businesses across West Virginia,” said Mike Raymo, director of engineering for West Virginia American Water. “Our team recognizes the importance of infrastructure and is using National Infrastructure Week as an opportunity to bring attention to this critical topic in our state and nation.”

Among several infrastructure upgrades is the replacement of 1,450 feet of 8-inch pipe and 600 feet of 12-inch pipe along College Avenue in Bluefield, and the replacement of 3,500 feet of 6-inch and 2-inch pipes on Terry Avenue in Oak Hill.

Customers impacted by a main replacement project will be notified via a flyer about the project and any corresponding traffic changes or delays. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, West Virginia American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided by informational door hangers as well as through West Virginia American Water’s customer notification system which contacts customers via phone, phone and text, or email based on customer preferences. Customers are encouraged to log on to the company’s web self‐service portal, MyWater, at www.amwater.com to enter their contact information and preferences.

