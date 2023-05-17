U.S. Senator Joe Manchin promotes Raleigh County job fair set for Friday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A major networking opportunity for job seekers is coming to the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center on Friday.

The Job & Resource fair will be set up all day from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Job seekers are invited to come speak with a wide range of business leaders who will be set up that day.

In addition to on-site interviews, staff will be on hand to offer assistance with resume writing.

The fair is sponsored in part by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, who WVVA News interviewed last month ahead of the fair.

“If you’re looking for a new job or another job, this is the place to be. We’ll be able to help you, walk you through the process. This has come back bigger and better. There’s a lot of opportunities throughout the area. We hope you’ll show up for one of the best fairs you’ve ever been involved with.”

The job fair and business expo is also sponsored by New River Community and Technical College, Goodwill, and Workforce West Virginia.

