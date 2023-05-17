U.S. Marshals raise reward for wanted murder suspect

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force is searching for Matthew Jaquez Daughtery, 24, of Charleston, West Virginia.

Daughtery is wanted for First Degree Murder, and the Marshals and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest of the suspect.

On November 30, 2022, in Huntington, West Virginia, the Huntington Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington, Cabell County, WV. Upon arrival officers discovered Christopher Johnson, 40, of Huntington with gunshot wounds. Johnson was transported to St. Mary’s Medical center where he died from his wounds.

Through the investigation, it has been alleged that Matthew Daughtery, along with Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye and Demarquis Patterson conspired to murder Johnson. On January 27, 2023, arrest warrants were obtained by the Huntington Police Department for Matthew Daughtery, Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye and Demarquis Patterson for the 1st Degree Murder charge. On January 27, 2023, Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye and Demarquis Patterson were taken into custody. Since their arrests, Daughtery has been evading apprehension from law enforcement. Daughtery is aware he wanted and is currently evading apprehension. Daughtery is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Daughtery, the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-800-WANTED-2, the USMS Southern District of W.Va. at 304-347-5136, or emailed to the CUFFED Task Force Hotline at USMS88TIP@usdoj.gov. All tips are confidential.

