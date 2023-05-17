Thursday should be breezy and dry

Temps will be seasonable, and we should see some good sun tomorrow
TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

The front that just passed through our area will remain just to our south tonight. While most will stay dry and partly cloudy, there is the slim chance we could see a stray shower or two south of HWY 460 through sundown. Temps overnight look to drop into the 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY FORECAST
THURSDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring drier weather, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will around average, in the mid 60s to low 70s for most. We’ll be a bit breezy at times Thursday, and Thursday night will be cool and dry with low temps in the 40s and 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll remain dry and seasonable to wrap up the work week on Friday, but a front looks to bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in by Saturday....

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pounding Mill Branch Road
Man dead after domestic dispute with wife
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Star student killed on the way to celebratory lunch with parents after getting degree
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
Nine students graduating from New River CTC's ADN program participated in the program pinning...
New River CTC celebrates Associate Degree Nursing graduates

Latest News

WVVA News at 6 - VOD - clipped version
WVVA News at 6 - VOD - clipped version
EVENING PLANNER
We stay stormy through sunset, but we’ll dry out into Wednesday
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
The greatest chance of severe weather is going to be in the southern parts of the area, though...
Severe risk upgraded for parts of our area today