Thursday should be breezy and dry

The front that just passed through our area will remain just to our south tonight. While most will stay dry and partly cloudy, there is the slim chance we could see a stray shower or two south of HWY 460 through sundown. Temps overnight look to drop into the 40s and low 50s.

Thursday will bring drier weather, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will around average, in the mid 60s to low 70s for most. We’ll be a bit breezy at times Thursday, and Thursday night will be cool and dry with low temps in the 40s and 50s.

We’ll remain dry and seasonable to wrap up the work week on Friday, but a front looks to bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in by Saturday....

