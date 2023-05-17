Raleigh County says goodbye to Superintendent Price

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the last 40 years, David Price has finished a school year already looking forward to the next one. For many years, he did this as an educator, and, for the last nine, he has done so as Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools.

“I’ve just been very fortunate to be around great people who care about kids and work and keep all that in mind, and, you know, it’s been an honor to serve Raleigh County in this position for the last nine years,” Price told WVVA.

But this school year will be Price’s last. He will retire from his position on June 30.

“I can remember the first day I walked into my first classroom, and it’s been a blur. Many things, many great people, many great moments being able to serve kids. [I’m] just very blessed to have had the opportunity to do this for 40 years.”

On Wednesday, those in the Raleigh County community gathered at the Historic Black Knight in Beckley to celebrate Price’s career. In the crowd were Board of Education members, county and city leaders, school principals and even co-workers. This includes Raleigh County’s Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Serena Starcher, who will be filling Price’s shoes next school year.

“It’s been a wonderful seven, eight years that we’ve been together,” Starcher said of Price. “We’ve been able to accomplish a lot together under his leadership- construction of schools, technology initiatives, and so forth. He’s been a great superintendent, and he will certainly be missed here in Raleigh County.”

Many of Price’s colleagues spoke of his impact on Raleigh County and its youth, and all wished him well on his next endeavor.

“Many people go through life, and they try to make a mark on the world, but Superintendent Price, what I’ve learned about you is you’ve made the world your mark, and so I want to congratulate you on this occasion of your retirement but, more importantly, I want to thank you,” said Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, President of the West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

After planning for 40 years, whether it be student lessons or major school reconstructions, Price says he plans not to plan in his retirement. He wants to spend time with his family and find new things to enjoy.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.