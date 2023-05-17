Prosperity woman sentenced for felony drug crimes

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Heather L. Hewitt, 42, formerly of Prosperity, West Virginia, has been sentenced for felony conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than 50 grams of methamphetamine and delivery of fentanyl.

Hewitt was sentenced to serve 60 years in prison for the conspiracy conviction and six to 30 years for the delivery of fentanyl, and the sentences are to be served consecutively. She will also be fined $25,000 and must serve 21 years in prison before she will be eligible for parole.

The Fayette County Prosecuting Office said that during a 2021 investigation of a significant drug trafficking organization, Hewitt was determined to be the leader of the operation.

In August of 2021, and using a confidential informant, the Task Force began making purchases of methamphetamine and fentanyl from the drug trafficking organization. Hewitt was personally involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl from August of 2021 through February of 2022.

Hewitt was also personally responsible for transporting large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine into the state. At the time of her arrest on February 19, 2022, Hewitt was found to be in possession of over one pound of fentanyl, two pounds of methamphetamine, approximately three ounces of cocaine, $125,172 in cash, multiple sets of digital scales, and five firearms. Subsequent to her arrest, additional cash was seized from other locations and from Hewitt’s Cash App account.

The items found in the search of the Hewitt organization. (WVVA News)

The total cash seized from the Hewitt organization amounted to just over $250,000.00. Ledgers found at Hewitt’s residence documented the distribution of over 14 pounds of controlled substances.

This crime was investigated by the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney R. Wes Toney.

