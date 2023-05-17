Police Week Feature: Sgt. David Bailey finds himself on the front lines of community service

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sergeant David Bailey has been a police officer in Raleigh County for 22 years.

He comes from a law enforcement family, with a father and brother who both served on the force, and he says he knew he wanted to put on a uniform from a very young age.

“Ever since I was old enough to know what police officers did,” he told WVVA.

Bailey worked road patrol for two decades, but, in April of last year, he was named the Community Services Officer at the Beckley Police Department.

“Community Services Officer, strictly, that’s all I do, whether it’s going out talking to people just as I walk, letting people know I’m there if they have any event.

“This is strictly all for positive interaction between law enforcement and our community that we serve.”

This new position puts Bailey on the front lines of community service. Even better, he says it gives him a chance to make residents more comfortable with a police presence.

“I want people to know if they need help they can come up to me,” Sgt. Bailey explained. “If they just want to come up and talk, they can come up and talk to me. And that’s just not with me; that’s with every officer in the department.”

One of Bailey’s favorite places to create positive interactions is Maxwell Hill Elementary School. You can often find him there reading to students during class time or visiting with them at lunch where he’s greeted with high-fives and secret handshakes.

“When you go up to these children, they’re happy to see you. They’re high-fiving. You actually feel like you’ve made an impact- a little bit, even if it’s just a couple seconds- a positive impact on these kids.”

In 20 years, Bailey has had the chance to help a lot of people and do a lot of good, but he says being the Community Services Officer has changed the game for him.

“This is probably the most rewarding thing that I’ve felt,” he said. “Like I said, I’ve been a police officer for 22 years. Yes, being a police officer is rewarding to me, but just seeing the smiles, the handshakes, you know, the ‘thank you for your services’ that we get a lot around here is such a rewarding feeling.”

When he’s not visiting students, Sgt. Bailey is also heavily involved in organizing charity and fundraising events around Raleigh County.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.