Mercer County students participate in Reading Bee

By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students in Mercer County participated in the county’s Reading Bee on Wednesday. The event was held at Concord University and students competed in a variety of contests that included grammar, comprehension and script reading.

Students say they got selected to participate in the event through testing. The students said they were excited and grateful to be in the event.

For some it was their second year in a row being in the Reading Bee.

“I feel like really happy that I was selected from my school to be here and that I got to do all the competitions and whatever happens, I’m just really happy,” said Rebecca Vance, a fifth grader at Lashmeet/Matoaka Elementary School.

“You get assigned different lines and stuff so I was the wolf and then you have to read your script out and then you have to say it perfectly,” said Kinley Meadows, a fifth grader at Lashmeet/Matoaka Elementary School.

Once we learn who the winners are for the Reading Bee we will update this article.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

