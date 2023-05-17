Lake Stephens ready for Memorial Day weekend opening


Lake Stephens in Raleigh County is gearing up to open for Memorial Day weekend.
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAKE STEPHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lake Stephens in Raleigh County is gearing up to open for Memorial Day weekend.

The lake has several new additions this Summer, including new pieces for the water park, an 18-hold disc golf course, and new paddle boats.

In an interview with Exec. Dir. Molly Williams on Wednesday, she said the lake also has a solid amount of lifeguards to open the beach and splash pad. However, she said they do still have a number of openings for maintenance and grounds workers (She said the hours are flexible).

She said they are also set to have a Beach Blast in June, fireworks on July 3rd, and a disc golf tournament on June 10th.

“It’s a Summer tradition for so many families. It goes back generations. They would camp, picnic, or spend weekends there.”

On top of the new additions, she said they also have 29 new spacious camp sites available for up to two-week rentals, complete with full power hook-ups, Wi-Fi, water, and sewer.

For hours and pricing, visit Lake Stephens | Camping, Hiking, Boating, Fishing, Beach, Marina (raleighcountyparks.org)

