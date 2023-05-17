Gage Sawyers and Braden Watkins sign to play college football in the Commonwealth

Sawyers to Old Dominion, Watkins to Emory & Henry
By Josh Widman
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Two members of Graham’s state championship team will continue their football careers in college.

Gage Sawyers will play Linebacker for the Old Dominion University Monarchs.

Braden Watkins will line up as a Defensive Back for the Emory and Henry Wasps.

Both Sawyers and Watkins signed their letters of intent on Tuesday.

