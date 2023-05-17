Gage Sawyers and Braden Watkins sign to play college football in the Commonwealth

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Two members of Graham’s state championship team will continue their football careers in college.

Gage Sawyers will play Linebacker for the Old Dominion University Monarchs.

Braden Watkins will line up as a Defensive Back for the Emory and Henry Wasps.

Both Sawyers and Watkins signed their letters of intent on Tuesday.

