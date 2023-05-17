In Focus Preview: Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. May 21 edition of In Focus, WVVA is putting the spotlight on the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. It is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization serving Mercer County, West Virginia and Tazewell County, Virginia.

It focuses on the needs of the community through donations. Awards go to non-profit organizations, and local students receive scholarships.

There are four areas of charitable giving: health, education, arts and humanities and human services. The deadline for non-profits to apply for grants is June 30. The scholarship deadline is late March every year.

Donors are critical to the success of the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc, according to executive director James ‘Smokey’ Shott.

“The more donations we have, the more money we have to invest, the more money we have to award to scholarship and grant recipients,” said Shott. “Every little bit helps.”

How you can help:

To donate, you can write a check or donate via PayPal. To learn more, go here. You can also call 304-324-0222 or email admin@cfvinc.org.

When will the full episode air?

It will air on WVVA Sun. May 21 at 9 a.m. This topic will be segment one. Segments two and three will feature the Virginia non-profit Mountain Kids and Main Street School in Cedar Bluff, Va.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

