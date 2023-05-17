Dickenson Co., Va. man killed in storm

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - A man was killed during the severe storms on Tuesday, May 16 in the Haysi area of Dickenson County, Virginia.

According to Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office’s Chief Investigator Mike Stidham, Danny Hackney, 64, was killed when the storms caused a tree to fall on a vehicle that he was operating. This incident happened on Welcome Lane in the Haysi area.

