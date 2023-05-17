Burke’s Garden Arts opens for the season

Burke's Garden Arts
Burke's Garden Arts(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURKE’S GARDEN, Va. (WVVA) - Burke’s Garden Arts will be opening for the season on Friday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be fresh inventory of handmade arts, crafts, and quilts in the historic Burke’s Garden Post Office according to the BG Arts Board Director. The Post Office also features an exhibit of early photographs and artifacts of Burke’s Garden, detailing the history of the valley.

The building with the distinctive Pepsi sign on the side in beautiful Burke’s Garden is the retail home for BG Arts, featuring the talents of artisans, artists, and crafters from Burke’s Garden and the surrounding Southwest Virginia area. The shop will be open Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Johnsie Beck, Chairman of BG Arts, says, “Visitors come to Burke’s Garden for a scenic drive and appreciate being able to stop in the Post Office and bring home something gorgeous and handcrafted.  Now is the time to stop in.”

Burke’s Garden Arts will close in late fall.

