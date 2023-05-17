Beckley Raleigh County Job and Resource Fair set for May 19

BRCCC Job Fair
BRCCC Job Fair(Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Facebook)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A job and resource fair is set to be held at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Several Southern West Virginia businesses and employers, including WVVA, will be in attendance of the event.

Those businesses include:

338 Air Force Recruiting

Alliance Consulting

Areas USA

Arukah Touch

AtWork Personnel, Beckley WV

AWAY – Formerly Women’s Resource Center

Beaver Property Company Limited

Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital

Beckley Police Department

Beckley Sanitary Board

Black Hawk Mining

Blue Ridge Funeral Home

Bluefield State University

BPM Enterprises

Cardinal Institute

Chick-fil-A Beckley

Compliance WV

Concord University

Council on Aging, Itman

Cramer Security

Elgin

FMRS

First Media Services

Frontier

Golden Corral

Hampton Inn, Beckley WV

Homecare WV

Jan Care Ambulance Service

JENNMAR SERVICES

Klockner Pentaplast

Marfork Coal

Monroe Health Center

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority & WV Hive

New River Transit Authority

Optimum

PCB Pendleton Community Bank

Plateau Medical Center

Raleigh County Commission on Aging

Raleigh County Community Action Association

Raleigh County Memorial Airport & Ambassador Limo

Raleigh General Hospital

Republic Energy

Stonerise

Summit Bechtel Reserve

Tamarack Marketplace

The Resort at Glade Spring

Tygart Contracting

United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union

United Coal

VP Management

West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation

West Virginia State Treasurers Office

WV Department of Transportation Human Resources

WV Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation

WVNS CBS 59 News

WVU Tech

WVVA

