Beckley Raleigh County Job and Resource Fair set for May 19
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A job and resource fair is set to be held at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Several Southern West Virginia businesses and employers, including WVVA, will be in attendance of the event.
Those businesses include:
338 Air Force Recruiting
Alliance Consulting
Areas USA
Arukah Touch
AtWork Personnel, Beckley WV
AWAY – Formerly Women’s Resource Center
Beaver Property Company Limited
Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital
Beckley Police Department
Beckley Sanitary Board
Black Hawk Mining
Blue Ridge Funeral Home
Bluefield State University
BPM Enterprises
Cardinal Institute
Chick-fil-A Beckley
Compliance WV
Concord University
Council on Aging, Itman
Cramer Security
Elgin
FMRS
First Media Services
Frontier
Golden Corral
Hampton Inn, Beckley WV
Homecare WV
Jan Care Ambulance Service
JENNMAR SERVICES
Klockner Pentaplast
Marfork Coal
Monroe Health Center
New River Gorge Regional Development Authority & WV Hive
New River Transit Authority
Optimum
PCB Pendleton Community Bank
Plateau Medical Center
Raleigh County Commission on Aging
Raleigh County Community Action Association
Raleigh County Memorial Airport & Ambassador Limo
Raleigh General Hospital
Republic Energy
Stonerise
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Tamarack Marketplace
The Resort at Glade Spring
Tygart Contracting
United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union
United Coal
VP Management
West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation
West Virginia State Treasurers Office
WV Department of Transportation Human Resources
WV Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation
WVNS CBS 59 News
WVU Tech
WVVA
