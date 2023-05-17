August 1st deadline remains for Mercer Co. mobile home parks to remedy health concerns

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Plaintiffs in two ongoing lawsuits over mobile home park lot rent in Mercer County saw some clarity on Wednesday, as two status hearings took place at the Mercer County Courthouse. During one of the hearings, a lawyer defending the park owners agreed to not raise tenants’ rent before August 1st.

While roadblocks still remain in the way of Homes of America’s ability to increase the lot rent for more than 600 mobile home tenants in Mercer County, it became clear on Wednesday that if a number of health-related issues are resolved by August 1st, lot rent will likely drastically increase for the five parks in-question.

“Unfortunately West Virginia doesn’t have any rent control for the tenants,” said Michael Nissim-Sabbat, a Senior Attorney with Mountain State Justice. “The court said there’s nothing that prevents them, as long as they comply with the law.”

Nissim-Sabbat added however, Mountain State Justice alleges the owners have not complied with the law.

Meanwhile -- tenants in-attendance Wednesday said they were continuing to hold out hope.

“I think they’re working towards a compromise,” said Paul Woldridge, a resident at Gardner Estates Mobile Home Park. “That’s what is needed.”

“It’s keeping the rent down,” said Valeria Steele, a resident at Elk View Mobile Home Park. “The issue is going to be fixed so it is a nicer place to live, and then we’ll just look forward to having the actual second lawsuit addressed when it gets to August the first.”

That second lawsuit over the rent issue focuses more on alleged unlawful practices regarding evictions and notices for rent increases among other issues.

WVVA attempted to question the defendant’s attorneys on Wednesday, and they all refused to comment. WVVA has not once been able to contact management at Homes of America since this story broke last year.

