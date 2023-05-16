Wolf Creek Rd to be closed

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wolf Creek Road (WV 3, milepost 4.59) will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. for culvert replacement.

The West Virginia Division of Highways asks that the public use alternate routes around the work area. Traffic will be detoured via US 219, WV 122 and WV 12. Large truck should observe the detour. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

