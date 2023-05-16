We stay stormy through sunset, but we’ll dry out into Wednesday

Strong to severe storms will still be possible through the early evening
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT
TONIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

With fronts heading through the area, we’ll remain unsettled through the early evening. On and off showers and t-storms are looking likely through at least 9-10 PM Tuesday night.

SEVERE WX OUTLOOK
SEVERE WX OUTLOOK(SEVERE WX OUTLOOK)

Some storms could still be strong to severe, especially along and south of HWY 460. With any stronger cells, gusty winds, heavy rain, hail, and rotation will be possible. Storms will down late tonight, and we’ll dry out into Wed AM.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring clearing skies, and seasonable temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. Wednesday night will be cool and clear with lows in the 40s and 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

We look sunny and seasonable through Thursday and Friday. Another chance of rain looks to arrive by this weekend...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

