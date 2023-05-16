WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher

Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him. (Source: BEN WATKINS/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It was a scary scene at a youth baseball game over the weekend.

A 7-year-old catcher was engulfed by a short-lived dust devil Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sand and debris spiraled around Bauer Zoya for a few seconds before the 17-year-old umpire rescued him.

Bauer said it felt like 10 minutes to him.

But that dust didn’t stop him from playing.

His dad poured water on him to get the dirt out of his eyes, and he went back into the game.

Unfortunately, his team didn’t end up winning the three-game tournament.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pounding Mill Branch Road
Man dead after domestic dispute with wife
FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House
FC2 Donald Robert McCloud
Sailor’s remains returned home to W.Va. after 81 years
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
The sheriff says a 2-year-old child was found near death.
Three charged in case of child neglect

Latest News

Wolf Creek Road (WV 3, milepost 4.59) will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, May...
Wolf Creek Rd to be closed
FILE - Priscilla Presley arrives at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show, Dec. 8, 2022, at...
Priscilla Presley reaches settlement in dispute over her late daughter’s estate, reports say
NC man sentenced for traveling to West Virginia to have sex with minor
Hundreds of bees swarmed an Encino neighborhood on Monday, sending at least 2 people to the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bees swarm neighborhood, sending 2 to the hospital
FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday
Man dies, 6-year-old found breathing after being struck by lightning, officials say