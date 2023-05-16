TAZWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program which will provide meals to children free of charge. Meals will be given out on a first-come first-serve basis.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to all children at a few schools across the county.

“Our families in this region are sometimes impacted by economic situations. It’s available here for students in any household that needs it or wants to participate. We encourage them to. We just feel like it’s a good opportunity to keep that food insecurity at a low level,” said Tazewell County School Nutrition Director, Tim Jessee.

Tazewell County Public Schools participating in Summer Food Service Program (WVVA News)

