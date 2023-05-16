Severe risk upgraded for parts of our area today

This morning is going to be another mild and muggy morning. Temperatures will slowly rise out the low 60s, as we see some scattered rain showers developing along the Virginia and West Virginia border. Some of these could have some heavy rain associated with them, but the greatest chance for severe weather will arrive this afternoon.

The greatest chance of severe weather is going to be in the southern parts of the area, though all of us could see some severe weather. (WVVA WEATHER)

Parts of our area have been upgraded to an enhanced risk for severe weather. This means parts of Buchanan, Tazewell, Bland, and Wythe counties could see the greatest chance for severe weather, though the rest of the area cannot be ruled out, as we still have a slight or marginal risk for severe weather.

Some of us could see some strong gusty winds, and even a tornado can't be ruled out. (WVVA WEATHER)

Potential hazards from these afternoon storms include the possibility of strong, gusty winds, frequent downpours, hail, and even the chance of a brief tornado. The best thing to do would be to stay weather aware throughout the day and have a way to get weather alerts. Remember, if thunder roars, go indoors.

Flooding issues could be seen tonight and into tomorrow morning (WVVA WEATHER)

We could have some flash flooding issues to deal with. The persistent rain that we’ve seen the past few days has led to softer soil, and any strong downpours that we see this afternoon could lead to some flooding.

Thunderstorms will be stronger this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Timing on the thunderstorms is going to be after about 1 PM, with the highest chance for stronger storms to develop after about 4 PM. Winds could gust as high as 30 miles per hour, and higher with any severe storm that pops up.

Some storms may be very strong this evening, with the strongest looking to arrive around 7 or 8 PM (WVVA WEATHER)

After sunset, we’ll begin to lose a lot of that instability, and thunderstorms will start to weaken. After about 10 PM most of the storms will be mainly rain.

Wednesday will be a lot drier, as a cold front moves in from the north and higher pressure takes over. This will lead to mostly sunny skies and temperatures sitting in the low 70s through the rest of the week.

