Raleigh County swears in new assistant prosecutor

In Raleigh County, a new assistant prosecutor was sworn-in on Tuesday in front of Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new Raleigh County assistant prosecutor was sworn-in on Tuesday in front of Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick.

Del. Todd Kirby, (R) Raleigh County, will be taking over the role of Leigh Lefler in handling abuse and neglect cases for the office. Lefler was recently appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to serve as a family court judge for Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming counties.

In an interview with WVVA News on Tuesday, Kirby said he got his start in law as an intern for Judge Warren McGraw in Wyoming County, which influenced his decision to go into the practice of law. It was through that work that he said he also found a passion for helping children.

In Kirby’s new role, he said he is looking forward to using his experience both at home and in Charleston toward addressing the child welfare crisis.

“It’s one of the most exciting parts for me, to take what I’ve learned here and working in the system over the last 12 years, to take some of the solutions we’ve learned here and to take them to Charleston to implement policy.”

Kirby is graduate of Liberty University School of Law. His wife, Bethany Kirby, is a Raleigh County school teacher.

