Raleigh County Commission approves funding to help restore historic church

TAMS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Commission approved funding on Tuesday to help restore a 102-year-old church in Tams, W.Va.

The New Salem Baptist Church was recently placed on the National Historic Register of Places in April and volunteers have been hard at work restoring the church to its former glory.

The church was built by coal baron Major Tams in 1921. A historically African-American church, the worship center served area miners and their families for decades. In fact, the church was still holding weekly worship services up until the death of the pastor during the Pandemic.

Councilwoman at Large Sherri Hunter got involved in the project when she learned of her father’s connection to the area. “My father loved the people who supported him,” said Hunter of her father who was a milk man. “This is something for me and the community to give back.”

Through support from the Beckley Area Foundation and others, Hunter said volunteers have been able to restore the church’s roof. Now, thanks to additional funding from the commission, she said the Coal Highway Heritage Authority will match those funds and allow volunteers to start work replacing doors and windows.

86-year-old Queen Schoolfield is the Church’s oldest member. She looks forward to seeing the finished product. “It means so much to me. Sometimes I cry when I talk about it. But it means all the world in my heart.”

Schoolfield said the men and women who led that church through the decades helped shape her. She started attending services at age five. “I was born and raised in Tams, West Virginia. But I was born in New Salem Baptist Church,” she said.

For Schoolfield, it is a church that holds all of her happiest childhood memories. She hopes the restoration project will help bring people back.

Church members and volunteers hope to host a homecoming for the Church on July 1, 2023, for anyone in the community who is interested.

